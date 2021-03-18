Wawa hiring surge could bring 2,000 new jobs to NJ

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations

NEW YORK — Popular Pennsylvania convenience store chain Wawa announced a hiring surge Thursday that could bring thousands of new jobs to their neighbors in the Garden State.

Wawa announced plans to launch its first-annual hiring campaign of 2021 with the goal of hiring 5,000 new employees, both full-time and part-time, during the next three months. The hiring campaign will span the spring season and last through Memorial Day Weekend.

Of those jobs, a Wawa spokesperson tells PIX11 News that about 2,000 will be for the chain’s locations in New Jersey, with a focus on the Jersey Shore, though it depends on each individual location’s needs.

“At Wawa, we have made a commitment to providing needed products and services and our associates have enabled us to play an essential role in our communities during the past year. As we continue to grow our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to announce a number of new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates,” said Stephanie Capaccio, Wawa Director of People Team Operations. “Beyond adding new stores in 2021, Wawa has exciting future plans that provide our communities with more convenience than ever before.”

Wawa has more than 860 stores between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Florida. Those interested in applying for work during the hiring surge can go here.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

New details on dog attack that killed NJ 3-year-old

Undocumented workers rally for stimulus funds

Juvenile killed in dog attack, officials say

Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID 'long-haulers'

NJ fire 100% contained, officials say

NJ brush fire was a 'very, very near catastrophe'

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast

Biden administration to reach 100 million vaccines ahead of schedule

Mimi G's DIY style: From style blogger to million-dollar business owner

How to get your friendships back on track

@PIX11News on Twitter