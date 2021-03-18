Wawa hiring surge could bring 2,000 new jobs to NJ

NEW YORK — Popular Pennsylvania convenience store chain Wawa announced a hiring surge Thursday that could bring thousands of new jobs to their neighbors in the Garden State.

Wawa announced plans to launch its first-annual hiring campaign of 2021 with the goal of hiring 5,000 new employees, both full-time and part-time, during the next three months. The hiring campaign will span the spring season and last through Memorial Day Weekend.

Of those jobs, a Wawa spokesperson tells PIX11 News that about 2,000 will be for the chain’s locations in New Jersey, with a focus on the Jersey Shore, though it depends on each individual location’s needs.

“At Wawa, we have made a commitment to providing needed products and services and our associates have enabled us to play an essential role in our communities during the past year. As we continue to grow our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to announce a number of new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates,” said Stephanie Capaccio, Wawa Director of People Team Operations. “Beyond adding new stores in 2021, Wawa has exciting future plans that provide our communities with more convenience than ever before.”

Wawa has more than 860 stores between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Florida. Those interested in applying for work during the hiring surge can go here.