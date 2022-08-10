NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Water service has been restored to nearly all of the areas in Newark that were impacted by the water main break in Belleville Tuesday, but the boil water advisory still remains in place until further notice, city officials said.

“We have made outstanding progress on controlling this leak from the water main break from the beginning, and I thank our Water and Sewer Utilities team for their round-the-clock efforts to do so,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement.

Full water pressure should be at 100% by Wednesday evening, officials said.

However, residents are advised to continue boiling their water before using it or use bottled water until the water supply can be tested, officials said. Boiling the water will help kill any bacteria or organisms that may be in it.

For most of Tuesday, about three-quarters of Newark and neighboring Belleville had little or no water and were under “water emergency” status after the 72-inch main burst in Branch Brook Park.

Newark firefighters and police were working to help remove a private vehicle stuck in a sinkhole related to the break, the city’s Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

“The leak on the water main break has been isolated, the vehicle obstruction removed, and excavation has begun to uncover the water main,” Kareem Adeem, director of the Department of Water and Sewer Utilities, said in a statement Wednesday.

