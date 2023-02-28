HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) – A water main break continues to have a hold over Hoboken.

Rolling water turned parts of Observer Highway near Madison Street into a stream during much of Tuesday. Officials say a PSE&G contractor caused the water main break while working on a gas line Monday.

“It penetrated two mains, or an interconnection of two mains,” said Christopher Halleron of Veolia Water. “We’ve isolated one of the mains, the 16-inch main. We’re currently working to isolate the other one. Once we’re able to do that, we can restore water pressure.”

“We are very upset about this situation. I’m very upset about this situation,” said Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla. “You have my word and the residents of Hoboken have my word that the people or persons responsible for this water main break will be held responsible.”

In the meantime, the City of Hoboken is acting to help the most vulnerable. There are 17 water stations across the city, officials said.

Many residents have yet to take a hot shower since the break happened around mid-day Monday.

“We basically have no water,” said resident Ron Rosenberg. “We have not had water since yesterday. Many of us have left the building, particularly those with small children.”

Still, many in the city are demonstrating understanding, and even some perspective.

“I am frustrated, but there isn’t anything I can do about it,” said Rosenberg.

“Really we can’t complain,” said resident Jim Perry. “There are people around the world who are suffering much more serious conditions than we are right now.”

The Hoboken Office of Emergency Management said it is getting fire tankers to bring in water should the fire department need it. As of now, there’s still no timetable on when water will be restored.