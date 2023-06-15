FAIRLAWN, N.J. (PIX11) — This was a heartbreaking day for the family of veteran firefighter Mark Batista. It was also a testament to the admiration and love his family and fellow firefighters had for him. They gathered for a wake in Fairlawn, N.J., to pay tribute to a fallen hero.

Family members, friends and firefighters arrived at the Vanderplat Funeral Home to bid farewell to the 39-year-old firefighter, who they said put his family first. Without concern for his own safety, he did just that last Friday.

There was no lifeguard on duty when he dashed into the water at Avon By The Sea along the Jersey Shore to save his 15-year-old daughter Leann who was drowning in the rip current. He was found in the water hours later but could not be saved.

Captain Pete Culkin of Engine Company 226 in Brooklyn, where Batista served, called Batista a hero.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“He performed the ultimate act of love and bravery. He responded as a firefighter, but even more a a father. He rescued his daughter off the Jersey shore when she was in peril,” Culkin said.

Friends said Batista adored his three children. According to the New York Times, he posted a poignant and prophetic message to the daughter he saved on Instagram last year.

“I can’t promise to be here for the rest of your life, but i can promise to love you for the rest of mine,” its read.

“He was very family oriented, a hard-working guy,” Felix Puello, a long-time friend of Batista, said. “One of his dreams was to be a firefighter and he accomplished that.”

The 15-year veteran firefighter was also admired by his fellow firefighters at Engine Company 226, where purple and black bunting has been draped in front of the firehouse.

“He was a man who we relied on heavily. A man of great strength but also a man of great spirit. He’ll be dearly missed and he will not be able to be replaced,” Culkin said.

Recognizing the hardship his family now faces, the FDNY Foundation has established a scholarship fund for Batista’s children. It is encouraging donations to the fund in lieu of flowers. The fund can be reached at fdnyfoundation.org/donate.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up and by late Thursday, more than $73,000 had been raised to help with funeral expenses. Mark Batista’s funeral is scheduled for Friday.