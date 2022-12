JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — It was one of the deadliest, most hateful days in Jersey City. Unfortunately, the repercussions of the crimes affected everyone. On Dec. 9, 2013, two attackers at a kosher market killed a police officer and three other people.

It was an act of antisemitism that could have been much worse if not for the actions of some non-Jewish people standing up against hate. Taking a stance was the message at a commemorative ceremony held Thursday in Jersey City.