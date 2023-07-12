NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A viewing will be held Wednesday to pay respects to Augusto Acabou, one of two New Jersey firefighters who died battling a fire on a cargo ship docked in Newark last week.

Each viewing and funeral for firefighters Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, will be held in Newark this week at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart at 89 Ridge St.

Arrangements for Acabou are as follows:

Wednesday, July 12 – Viewing – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 13 – Funeral – 10 a.m.

Arrangements for Brooks are as follows:

Thursday, July 13 – Viewing – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 14 – Funeral – 10 a.m.

Both Newark firefighters are being remembered for their dedication to their families and helping others.

“[Brooks] could have had any job that he wanted in this region, but he picked being a firefighter because he liked working with people and helping people,” said Roger Terry, a relative of Brooks.

Firefighter Michael Johnson, of Ladder 4, said Brooks “loved his life, loved his kids. He loved the job more than anything.”

Carlos Henriques, Acabou’s cousin, said the fallen firefighter was a hero to their family.

“[Acabou’s] sense of honor was unparalleled. And he consistently exemplified this through his actions. Everything he did was about helping others, going above and beyond for those in need,” Henriques said.

A GoFundMe page was created to support the families of both firefighters.