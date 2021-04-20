Videos: Perth Amboy police take bike, cuff Black youth, sparking anger

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — A roughly one-minute video clip showing New Jersey police officers handcuffing a young Black person and confiscating his and others’ bicycles drew angry comments about policing online on Tuesday.

But a second video clip filmed by the same person shows a widely different scene with the group at times weaving in and out of traffic on their bikes and seeking to evade police cars. The Perth Amboy police have not responded to requests for information on Tuesday.

We can’t even ride bikes now… I’m not surprised. I’m just angry. pic.twitter.com/xcAR8zmnuP — ⁶Kid (@deep_dab) April 19, 2021

“This is Perth Amboy, NJ,” Amol Sinha, the executive director of the ACLU New Jersey, wrote on Twitter. “Are the police really arresting kids over bike registrations? Does it really require this many officers to address whatever situation this is? Police CANNOT continue to be our response to EVERYTHING.”

A longer version of the video was posted on YouTube.

It’s unclear whether the handcuffed person was formally arrested and charged.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said her office was reviewing the case.

“Every juvenile being taken into custody by law enforcement in Middlesex County is of the utmost concern to Prosecutor Ciccone and this young person is no different,” the office said in a statement. “What occurred before, during and after the incident depicted is under review. “

A request for an interview was sent to the person who filmed the video footage.