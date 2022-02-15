Video: Newark senior citizen punched, knocked out by skateboarding suspect

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — An unidentified man was caught on video in New Jersey punching and knocking out a senior citizen on a Newark street last Friday, according to local officials.

Police responded around 10 a.m. to a call for an injured individual in the area of Ferry Street and Merchant Street, according to the Newark Department of Public Safety. A man riding a skateboard had punched an older man who was walking in the area, officials said.

Surveillance video from the area showed the suspect riding his skateboard on the sidewalk, behind the senior citizen, before he suddenly swung and punched him in the head.

The senior citizen was knocked unconscious, officials said. He was transported for an area hospital for treatment. Authorities at the time described his condition as “stable.”

The Department of Public Safety released surveillance images of the mane they were looking for, in addition to the video footage, in hopes the public could help identify the alleged assailant.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara urges anyone with information about the suspect to call the Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).  All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/ or through our Smartphone App on Apple’s App Store or Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.    

