NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon.

In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, heard screaming while walking down Senior Street heading towards College Avenue.

“To my surprise, I saw someone running, and a baby deer was chasing after them. I then instantly took out my phone,” Lazarus told PIX11. “Immediately after, I ran over to make sure she was okay, but it continued to chase her all the way down the street past my point of view.”

The person being chased in the video is unknown, and no witnesses have been found to try and figure out why this deer was chasing this random individual.

Deer sometimes chase people if they get too close to a baby, according to an article published by the city of Bloomington in Indiana. The U.S. Army said the chasing could be caused due to it being the mating season. Mating season for deer in New Jersey hits its peak and runs from late October through November and into mid-December in all areas of the state, according to NJDOT.