Video: Burglar steals NJ bagel shop cash registers

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect who stole cash resigters from a NJ bagel shop (Hackettstown Police Dept.)

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. – A suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing two cash registers from a New Jersey bagel shop last week, police said.

It happened on Dec. 29 at the Budd Lake Bagel and Deli II along Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown around 6:15 p.m, authorities said.

The suspect gained access to the business through the drive-thru window and stole two cash registers and an unknown amount of money, police said.

According to the store’s website, the business was closed at the time of the incident.

Video surveillance obtained by police shows the suspect unplugging one of the registers before taking both of them out of the establishment.

Press Release (1/4/22) UPDATE: Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II Burglary Video



The Hackettstown Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that occurred at the Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II (333 Mountain Avenue) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at around 6:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/pp8JaIBg6l — Hackettstown Police (@HackettstownPD) January 4, 2022

He was seen fleeing in what appears to be a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or TEXT-A-TIP: Text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message, to 888-777.