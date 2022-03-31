STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Police in New Jersey responded to an unusual call on Wednesday.

A bull, some pigs and a goat all escaped from their pen in Stafford Township. While on the loose, a 1-year-old bull named “Baby Cow” got into a bit of trouble.

“Officer Pascale was not amooooosed when he got dispatched to this call on Hilliard Ave today,” the Stafford Township Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Video showed the bull tear a mailbox out of the ground and destroy it. “She’s busy assaulting a mailbox right now,” the officer joked.

Animal control and police eventually rounded up all the animals and returned them back to their pen with the help of some food as an incentive.