KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) — Thieves were caught on camera busting their way into a gas station, swiping an ATM and getting away in a stolen SUV.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Exxon Mini-Mart at 514 Kearny Avenue. Surveillance video shows three people getting out of the car, and after a few seconds, one of them smashes the front door with a crowbar. The ATM, which police say was believed to have about $1,000 inside it, was quickly moved out of the store and into the back of the Range Rover. The heist lasted about two minutes.

“It’s just a sign of the times,” said Scott Wallace, owner of nearby Keary Collision. “I think crime is running rampant.”

Kearny detectives say there’s been an increase in these kinds of thefts in the area since the weekend. Police also say the Range Rover was previously reported stolen out of Franklin Lakes. Wallace says he’s seen firsthand the uptick in stolen cars.

“I’ve gotten more stolen recovery vehicles coming into the shop in the last year than I’ve seen since, like, the late ’80s,” said Wallace.

The gas station was closed at the time, and no one was hurt. If you have any information about this crime, you can leave a tip for Kearny Police at (201) 998-1313 ext. 2833 or by emailing tips@kearnynjpd.rog.