NEW JERSEY — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to making a visit to New Jersey on Friday, Oct. 8.

Harris will first stop at Montclair State University to join a panel discussion about federal investment in child care.

President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill would lower the cost of child care and provide free preschool for 3 and 4 year olds.

The vice president will also stop in Newark to promote vaccines, and will tour the vaccination site at Essex Community College.

Gov. Phil Murphy will accompany the VP on her visit. Both she and Biden recently endorsed Murphy’s reelection campaign.

