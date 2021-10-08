Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Jersey day care, vaccination site

New Jersey

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW JERSEY — Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in New Jersey Friday to discuss the latest vaccination efforts.

During her visit in the Garden State, she visited a day care center to highlight child care provisions in the president’s spending proposal. 

President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill would lower the cost of child care and provide free preschool for 3- and 4- year olds.

After touching down at Newark Liberty International Airport, Harris visited the Ben Samuels Children’s Center at Montclair State University where she stopped into a classroom and spoke with teachers about the challenges they faced.

Harris will also make a top in Newark to visit a vaccinate site at Essex Community College as she pushes for more Americans to get the shot.

“The message is this: Vaccines will save your life.”

The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccines has steadily increased to a three-month high as seniors and people with medical conditions seek boosters, and government and employer mandates push more workers to take their first doses.

Demand is expected to spike in a few weeks when elementary school children can begin getting shots, and some states are reopening mass vaccination clinics in anticipation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Jersey

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting NJ on Friday

Stolen birds returned to NJ pet store

Missing in America: Lauren Cho

COVID rent relief program in Jersey City offers up to $10,000 grants

NJ leaders take on 'Mayors Vaccine Challenge'

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter