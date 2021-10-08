Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Jersey day care, vaccination site

NEW JERSEY — Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in New Jersey Friday to discuss the latest vaccination efforts.

During her visit in the Garden State, she visited a day care center to highlight child care provisions in the president’s spending proposal.

President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill would lower the cost of child care and provide free preschool for 3- and 4- year olds.

After touching down at Newark Liberty International Airport, Harris visited the Ben Samuels Children’s Center at Montclair State University where she stopped into a classroom and spoke with teachers about the challenges they faced.

Harris will also make a top in Newark to visit a vaccinate site at Essex Community College as she pushes for more Americans to get the shot.

“The message is this: Vaccines will save your life.”

The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccines has steadily increased to a three-month high as seniors and people with medical conditions seek boosters, and government and employer mandates push more workers to take their first doses.

Demand is expected to spike in a few weeks when elementary school children can begin getting shots, and some states are reopening mass vaccination clinics in anticipation.