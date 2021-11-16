Former East Orange Sgt. Edward Giles, accused of sexually abusing several children, according to officials. (Union County Prosecutor’s Office)

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — A veteran New Jersey police officer arrested in 2019 for allegedly sexually abusing several children has been hit with additional charges in the case, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

Former Sgt. Edward Giles, now 61, was a community resource officer who spent years serving as the youth football director of the East Orange Police Athletic League, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said. He was on the force for 30 years.

After a seven-month investigation, Giles was arrested in October 2019 on charges including aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, sexual offenses against a child victim and criminal sexual assault, officials said at the time.

Following the execution of a search warrant of Giles’ then home in Roselle, authorities recovered recorded materials depicting children in sexual acts, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The new findings resulted in the victim count in the case rising from two children to four, officials said Tuesday.

The recordings were determined to have been made between April 2018 and October 2019, when the two additional victims were between the ages of 13 and 15 years old, authorities said.

Giles has now also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child by photographing or videotaping them in a prohibited sexual act, as well as charges of invasion of privacy.

The first original victim, a student-athlete playing for the East Orange Wildcats youth football team, was allegedly assaulted on several occasions from 1998 into 2000. Investigators said the alleged assaults began when the boy was 11. The second victim, also a youth football player, was allegedly assaulted from 2002 into 2003, when he was between 12 and 13 years old.

Anyone with information about the activities of Giles is being urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.uctip.org.