Police on the scene after a vehicle crashed into two storefronts in Belleville, New Jersey on July 28, 2021. (PIX11 News)

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — Police were investigating early Wednesday after a vehicle slammed into multiple storefronts in New Jersey.

The vehicle could be seen after it smashed into a pizza shop and T-Mobile store along a strip of businesses near the intersection of Washington Street and Belleville Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash or if there were any injured victims.

