Vaccination rate among New Jersey nursing home staff lags residents

TRENTON, N.J. — Officials say just over half of the staff at New Jersey’s long-term care facilities have gotten COVID-19 vaccinations, compared with 84% of residents.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday during a news conference with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy that about 56% of the staff at the state’s almost 400 nursing homes and long-term care facilities have gotten vaccinated.

Persichilli said some staff members of such facilities come from ethnic groups in which concerns have been raised over vaccines.

She also said a number of younger staffers have also gotten misleading information online that wrongly suggested certain vaccines could impact fertility.