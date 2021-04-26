Undocumented immigrants in NJ days away from being able to get driver’s licenses

New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — Hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in New Jersey will soon be able to get driver’s licenses.

Gov. Phil Murphy approved the bill in 2019. It was set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, but was pushed back to May 1.

“Expanding access to driver’s licenses is critical for the safety of New Jerseyans and a step toward building a stronger and fairer New Jersey for all,” Murphy said after he signed the bill. “Allowing residents the opportunity to obtain driver’s licenses regardless of their immigration status will decrease the number of uninsured drivers and increase safety on our roads.”

New York, Utah, California and Utah are among the other states that allow residents to get driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status.

Undocumented immigrants in New Jersey can also obtain a professional or occupational license under 2020 legislation signed by Murphy.

