Undocumented immigrants in NJ can now get driver’s licenses

NEW JERSEY — Hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants in New Jersey are now eligible to get driver’s licenses.

A bill approved by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019 was set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, but was pushed to May 1. Undocumented immigrants in New York, Utah, California and Utah are also able to get driver’s licenses.

“Expanding access to driver’s licenses is critical for the safety of New Jerseyans and a step toward building a stronger and fairer New Jersey for all,” Murphy said after he signed the bill. “Allowing residents the opportunity to obtain driver’s licenses regardless of their immigration status will decrease the number of uninsured drivers and increase safety on our roads.”

Undocumented immigrants in New Jersey can also obtain a professional or occupational license under 2020 legislation signed by Murphy.