NEWARK, N.J. — An unattended bag caused authorities to evacuate a terminal at Newark Airport Saturday evening, Port Authority police said Sunday.

The bag was spotted on Level 1 of Terminal C around 5 p.m., according to police.

Authorities quickly evacuated the terminal while police investigated the bag.

Drop-offs and pick-ups were rerouted to Level 3 of the terminal, but the evacuation still caused confusion among travelers who were unsure why they were being told to leave the building.

Tim Lockwood and his family had just gotten off a flight from Austin, Texas, and were headed to the lower-level baggage pick-up when, all of a sudden, police told them to evacuate.

“There’s no information, It was a mess,” said Lockwood.

Another traveler, Peter Ciano, also said he was not told anything but ordered to leave.

Hundrd of people were forced outside while Port Authority police investigated the suspicious package.

“You always want more information but at that point it was either wait outside or you knew baggage claim would be a disaster,” Lockwood said. “I live 25 minutes away so I thought, ‘let me go home, have a little food and come back hopefully my bags will be there,’ hopefully.”

Once the terminal was reopened, travelers scrambled to find their luggage and head home.

Port Authority police said the unattended bag was cleared and deemed not a threat just after 6 p.m. Normal airport operations resumed, “shortly thereafter,” a department spokesperson said Sunday.

“The safety of our customers and airport workers [is] paramount. We take these reports very seriously and make sure to follow protocols when we get them,” the spokesperson said.