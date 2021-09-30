Photos surfaced of lunches being served at schools in Paterson, NJ. (Left: Paterson Education Association | Right: @zellieimani)

PATERSON, N.J. — The lunches being served in Paterson schools are continuing to churn stomachs.

A week after photos of lunches served at Paterson International High School surfaced on social media, more off-putting images are making the rounds.

One of the disturbing photos was taken at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Educational Complex.

The lunch, believed to be a slice of processed turkey and a glob of sliced carrots, was shared by teacher and advocate Zellie Thomas.

The far-from-appetizing dish prompted outrage from parents in Paterson and beyond.

Bernice King, the daughter of the civil rights icon who is the namesake for the school, even gave her two cents on the plate reportedly served to a kindergartener.

“Unacceptable,” King wrote in a tweet.

In an interview with PIX11 last week, BOE President Ken Simmons said the initial school lunch mishap was the result of cafeteria staff not following the assigned recipes for the meals.

Simmons assured parents that providing nutrition through the district’s free lunch program is, and has always been, a priority.

“There are some families who could afford to make sure their children eat something different or healthy and even send them with lunch, but for the vast majority, that’s not the case,” Simmons said at the time.

The situation was addressed at the Board’s committee meeting last Wednesday. It’s unclear what, if anything, came from the meeting.

Annually, the district feeds roughly 25,000 students from kindergarten through eighth grade with a budget of $3.5 million.

The Paterson Schools superintendent has scheduled a press conference Thursday to address the recent controversy over the district’s food services.