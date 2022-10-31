NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) — Two women were sexually assaulted in a New Brunswick home near Rutgers University over the weekend, authorities said.

In both encounters, the suspect entered the Central Avenue home through an unlocked window and allegedly assaulted the victims while they were asleep, police said.

`In the first incident, officials said the suspect allegedly touched the woman while she slept at around 3 a.m. Saturday. The second victim was awakened by a man sexually assaulting her at around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. The woman chased the suspect out of the home before he fled on foot.

In both incidents, the women suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the perpetrator is about 5 feet, 8 inches, and was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

The New Brunswick Police Department asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the NBPD’s Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.