NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two luck lottery players in New Jersey bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each for Saturday’s drawing, officials said Monday.

The $92.9 million jackpot ticket was sold in Kansas, but two tickets in New Jersey matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

They were sold at:

Bergen County: Meadowlands Convenience Mart LLC, 758 Paterson Plank Road, East Rutherford

Monmouth County: Shoprite Liquor Warehouse #781, 2300 Route 66, Neptune.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 07, 28, 62, 63 and 64, with a Powerball of 10. The Power Play was 3X. In all, 23,384 other players in New Jersey won an estimated $137,458 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $20,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Monday night. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

