ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — Two people were killed and a third person was seriously injured in a crash on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday night, police said.

Troopers with New Jersey State Police headed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway near Aberdeen Township around 7:15 p.m. The right lane was closed for the investigation.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear. Police have not yet released any identifying information about the victims.