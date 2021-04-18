Two arrested in shooting of 1-year-old in Newark, including child’s mother: police

NEWARK — Two people, including a 16-year-old male, have been arrested in the shooting of a 1-year-old in Newark Monday, police said.

The infant, two other teenagers and an adult male were in a vehicle Monday when the child’s mother got into a dispute with the 16-year-old which Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara called “senseless.”

Detectives arrested the 16-year-old after seeing video footage of him firing at the child’s mother, Tytaneisha Wilder of East Orange, who initially pointed a handgun at the group she was arguing with.

Wilder’s handgun was found on April 12 and she was later arrested. She faces three charges of child endangerment, aggravated assault and two counts unlawful possession of a weapon. The 16-year-old faces five counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.