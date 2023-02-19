LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) — Three people died and a child was critically injured in an apparent murder-suicide at a New Jersey home on Sunday, officials said.

Investigators believe the father shot the mother and two children, 14 and 8, before turning the gun on himself inside the home on Chatham Place in Linden, according to Linden Mayor Derek Armstead. The parents and one of the children died, and the other minor was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the mayor said.

It remained unclear which child died and what led to the shooting.

