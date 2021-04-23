Trump booster candidate for NJ governor won’t get public funds

Pastor Phil Rizzo, Republican primary candidate for Governor of New Jersey (Photo: Jersey Rizzo)

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate who has embraced former President Donald Trump failed to qualify for public matching funds.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission ruled ruled Thursday that candidate Phil Rizzo’s petition to get the public matching assistance was late and didn’t meet requirements.

A message seeking comment was left Friday with Rizzo’s campaign.

Rizzo is a former real estate developer who now serves as a Christian pastor in Hoboken.

He is one of four GOP candidates running in the June 8 primary to face incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in the fall.

His social media posts include quotes from the former president and praise for Trump’s signature Make America Great Again agenda.