Truck hauling watermelons crashes on NJ Turnpike, 2 dead

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — State police were investigating after a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike, killing two people and spreading its cargo over the toll road.

The accident occured Thursday night near Exit 7A.

The truck ran off the highway and slammed into a concrete bridge support barrier before coming to a rest under an overpass, state police said.

Officials said the male truck driver was ejected and killed. A male passenger also died. Their names have not been released.

Watermelons were scattered around the crash scene.

The right lane of the northbound inner roadway was closed for approximately six hours before it reopened early Friday. The northbound outer roadway was closed for construction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

ACLU NJ talks video of cops arresting teen, taking his bike in Perth Amboy

Hoboken city councilmember under fire for renting out condo on Airbnb during pandemic.

In reversal, Jersey City to reopen public schools for in-person learning beginning April 29

Jersey City mayor responds to school board reversing course, reopening for in-person learning

Jersey City mayor talks 'failure' in leadership after in-person learning canceled

Perth Amboy police take bike, cuff Black youth, sparking anger

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter