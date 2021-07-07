Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of New Jersey as Elsa nears

NEW JERSEY — A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for parts of New Jersey on Wednesday as Elsa got closer to the region.

Weather conditions could be bad from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of coastal New Jersey, coastal Delaware and coastal Maryland could be impacted by Elsa.

Tropical storm force winds could damage power lines and rain could cause flooding in some areas.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s. Due to very tropical humidity, it will still feel more like the lower 90s. By Friday, temperatures should cool down further to around 80 as it will be a cloudy day with heavy downpours.

On Wednesday, an isolated thunderstorm may flare up again. Like Tuesday, these storms may produce damaging winds and large hail.

Else made landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning.