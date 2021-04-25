Trenton man charged with murdering his neighbor: police

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alleged MS-13 members charged with murder in 2 deaths

Handcuffs

TRENTON, N.J. — A Trenton man suspected of murdering his neighbor was taken into custody Saturday.

On Saturday at around 6:22 p.m., police were sent to Sheridan Avenue for a report of shots fired. The detectives saw a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a house. They learned the suspect was still on scene.

The detectives then entered the house and found Clent Morris, 90, suffering from a wound to his eye. They arrested him and recovered a handgun.

The woman was later pronounced dead. Police said it appears the two knew each other and have had disputes with one another in the past.

While Morris was arrested, he was taken to a hospital to be treated for his wounds. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

ACLU NJ talks video of cops arresting teen, taking his bike in Perth Amboy

Hoboken city councilmember under fire for renting out condo on Airbnb during pandemic.

In reversal, Jersey City to reopen public schools for in-person learning beginning April 29

Jersey City mayor responds to school board reversing course, reopening for in-person learning

Jersey City mayor talks 'failure' in leadership after in-person learning canceled

Perth Amboy police take bike, cuff Black youth, sparking anger

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter