Trenton man charged with murdering his neighbor: police

TRENTON, N.J. — A Trenton man suspected of murdering his neighbor was taken into custody Saturday.

On Saturday at around 6:22 p.m., police were sent to Sheridan Avenue for a report of shots fired. The detectives saw a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a house. They learned the suspect was still on scene.

The detectives then entered the house and found Clent Morris, 90, suffering from a wound to his eye. They arrested him and recovered a handgun.

The woman was later pronounced dead. Police said it appears the two knew each other and have had disputes with one another in the past.

While Morris was arrested, he was taken to a hospital to be treated for his wounds. The investigation is still ongoing.