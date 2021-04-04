Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

NEWARK — Some tense moments at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday.

“We were not told anything,” said passenger Peter Ciano.

It was just after 5 p.m. Saturday night when fellow passenger Tim Lockwood and his family had just gotten off a flight from Austin, Texas at Newark Liberty. They were headed to the lower level baggage pick up when, all of a sudden, Lockwood says, Port Authority Police evacuated everyone from Terminal C.

“There’s no information, It was a mess,” said Lockwood.

Thousands were forced outside while Port Authority Police investigated reports of a suspicious package.



“You always want more information but at that point it was either wait outside or you knew baggage claim would be disaster,” Lockwood said. “I live 25 minutes away so I thought, ‘let me go home, have a little food and come back hopefully my bags will be there,’ hopefully.”



So once terminal C was reopened, hours later, passengers scrambled to find their luggage and head home after a difficult night at the airport for the Lockwood family and thousands of others.

Port Authority Police has still not responded to requests for comment on what exactly happened at Terminal C.

