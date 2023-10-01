NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two people died after they were trapped in a house fire in Union, New Jersey Sunday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the single-family home at 922 Grandview Ave. at around 5:45 a.m. and tried to rescue the trapped residents when the roof and floor collapsed, officials said.

The heavy flames and the collapse prevented emergency crews from getting into the home to save the occupants, officials said. After firefighters were able to contain the 3-alarm blaze, they went back into the house and found the two victims.

“The crews encountered heavy fire and a power line dropped on the left side of the house. It cut off that side of the structure to get access,” a fire chief said at the scene.

The victims have not been identified.

The cause of the fire is unknown.