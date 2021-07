EDISON, N.J. — A fatal collision involving a motorcycle and possibly a tractor trailer on I-287 New Jersey was causing extensive traffic delays Monday morning.

AIR11 was over the scene of the crash, which occurred on the southbound side of the highway in Edison, near the exit for the New Jersey Turnpike.

The police investigation shut down all but one southbound lane in the area, which resulted in heavy backups all the way back to Route 1.