Toys”R”Us unveils plans to open its first U.S. flagship store at American Dream. (WHP Global)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Toys“R”US is back with the opening of their first global flagship location in New Jersey, just in time for the holidays.

The beloved toy store’s flagship, located at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, celebrated its grand opening Tuesday.

The two-level store spans 20,000 square feet and will “be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love,” according to WHP Global, Toys“R”Us’ parent company.

Visitors can shop their favorite toy brands as well as meet Geoffrey the Giraffe and play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations.

New elements will include Geoffrey’s Café, an ice cream parlor, a two-story slide, and additional features not yet released. American Dream is already home to two other entertainment features for adults and kids alike, including Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park.

“American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families. Debuting our first Toys’R’Us flagship here is a no-brainer,” said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys“R”Us Chairman and CEO. “The Toy’R’Us brand is big and growing fast.”

The company previously announced a partnership with Macy’s to bring toys to 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022.