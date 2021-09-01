Tornado watch issued for parts of NJ as Ida arrives in region

NEW JERSEY — A tornado watch was issued for parts of New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon as impacts from Ida reached the region.

Scattered gusts of up to 75 mph were possible, according to the National Weather Service. A few tornadoes are likely. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

Impacted New Jersey counties are:

ATLANTIC

BURLINGTON

CAMDEN

CAPE MAY

CUMBERLAND

GLOUCESTER

HUNTERDON

MERCER

MIDDLESEX

MONMOUTH

MORRIS

OCEAN

SALEM

SOMERSET

WARREN

More than 12.7 million people live in the area under the tornado watch.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/jiMWctflyI — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021

