Tornado watch issued for parts of NJ as Ida arrives in region

NEW JERSEY — A tornado watch was issued for parts of New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon as impacts from Ida reached the region.
Scattered gusts of up to 75 mph were possible, according to the National Weather Service. A few tornadoes are likely. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.
Impacted New Jersey counties are:
- ATLANTIC
- BURLINGTON
- CAMDEN
- CAPE MAY
- CUMBERLAND
- GLOUCESTER
- HUNTERDON
- MERCER
- MIDDLESEX
- MONMOUTH
- MORRIS
- OCEAN
- SALEM
- SOMERSET
- WARREN
More than 12.7 million people live in the area under the tornado watch.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.