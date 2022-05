NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for a large swath of northern New Jersey on Friday.

The tornado watch is in effect through 7 p.m. The following counties are included: Burlington, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Salem, Warren, Camden, Mercer, Morris, Somerset, Gloucester, Middelsex, Ocean and Sussex.

Thunderstorms were expected to hit the region after 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.