NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A tornado warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon for parts of New Jersey.

The warning, which expired at 4:15 p.m., covered parts of Mercer, Middlesex and Monmouth Counties, according to the National Weather Service. Hail was possible.

Cities in the area covered by the warning include Twin Rivers, Hightstown, Hamilton Square and Shrewsbury.

Tornado Warning for Mercer County until 4:15pm… Seek shelter immediately. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/CuZKe9Qy24 — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) February 21, 2023

The NWS also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area including Englishtown, Manalapan and Millhurst. The warning was set to expire at 4:30 p.m.

A special weather statement was issued for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, the NWS said. It was set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

Unsettled weather will continue Wednesday. Rain and snow showers are expected late in the day as low pressure moves through the region. Periods of rain are also expected Thursday as another system will move into the area from the west.