Tornado touched down in NJ; 2 twisters confirmed in PA

New Jersey

ROCKAWAY, NJ — A tornado touched down in New Jersey early Sunday and two other twisters were confirmed in Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes were associated with severe storms that moved through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, NWS officials said.

Rockaway’s tornado touched down around 2:30 a.m. In Pennsylvania, there was a tornado with peak winds up to 95 mph in Tilden Township and a tornado that moved from Souderton to Silverdale.

New Jersey’s tornado was categorized as an EF-0, which means it had winds of 65-85 mph.

Information on damage was not immediately available. NWS officials said they’d release more information on Friday.

There were 10 tornadoes in the area in July. One of them injured five people.

