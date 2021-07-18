Tornado touched down in Burlington County, NJ

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A tornado touched down in Burlington County in New Jersey on July 17, 2021. (PIX11)

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — A tornado touched down in New Jersey late Saturday amid severe weather, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The EF-1 tornado, which touched down in the northwestern portion of Burlington County, had peak winds of 80-90 mph, according to the NWS.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in connection with the tornado, which touched down around 10:25p.m.near Columbus, NJ and ended in Jacobstown, NJ.

Significant tree damage was reported in areas, weather officials said. At least one tree was uprooted. Large limbs fell on power lines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Paterson shows support amid Cuba unrest

Sprawling complex with 60 affordable units open in Newark neighborhood where crime was once rampant

Historic NJ Nabisco plant to close on Friday

Reward increased to $50,000 in fatal shooting of NJ teen

NJ AG probing fatal Bayonne shooting by police

Latest on NJ infrastructure funding

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter