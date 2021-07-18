Tornado touched down in Burlington County, NJ

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — A tornado touched down in New Jersey late Saturday amid severe weather, the National Weather Service confirmed.
The EF-1 tornado, which touched down in the northwestern portion of Burlington County, had peak winds of 80-90 mph, according to the NWS.
No injuries or fatalities were reported in connection with the tornado, which touched down around 10:25p.m.near Columbus, NJ and ended in Jacobstown, NJ.
Significant tree damage was reported in areas, weather officials said. At least one tree was uprooted. Large limbs fell on power lines.