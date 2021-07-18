Tornado touched down in Burlington County, NJ

A tornado touched down in Burlington County in New Jersey on July 17, 2021. (PIX11)

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — A tornado touched down in New Jersey late Saturday amid severe weather, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The EF-1 tornado, which touched down in the northwestern portion of Burlington County, had peak winds of 80-90 mph, according to the NWS.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in connection with the tornado, which touched down around 10:25p.m.near Columbus, NJ and ended in Jacobstown, NJ.

Significant tree damage was reported in areas, weather officials said. At least one tree was uprooted. Large limbs fell on power lines.

A bit of a distance from Gotham, but NWS has confirmed a tornado in Burlington County, New Jersey last night. Rated EF-1. @PIXweather @stacyanngooden pic.twitter.com/kSDRnCjwIo — PIX11 Weather (@PIXweather) July 18, 2021