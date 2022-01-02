Tolls increase on NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

TRENTON, N.J. — Drivers will be paying higher tolls in 2022 on some major roadways in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, raised tolls by 3% starting on Saturday.

The agency uses toll indexing to determine rate hikes. Toll increases are based on an economic indicator and considered annually instead of once every 10 years or so.

Drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway also saw a 3% toll increase on Saturday. And on Feb. 1, tolls on five Jersey Shore bridges that connect beach towns in Cape May and Atlantic counties will increase.