Toll hikes coming to NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway in 2022

New Jersey

New Jersey toll hikes breakdown 2020

The New Jersey Turnpike (AP)

NEW JERSEY — Motorists in New Jersey will have to dig deeper into their pockets next year to drive on two major highways in the state.

Toll rates on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will increase 3% beginning Jan. 1, 2022 — less than a year and a half after the last toll hikes that went into effect in September 2020.

A New Jersey Turnpike Authority spokesman told PIX11 News on Monday that annual toll rate increases of up to 3% were approved by the board in 2020. The board then approved the maximum 3% increase in the 2022 budget during a public meeting in November.

The revenue will be used to fund the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s capital projects.

