Toddler killed in NJ: Boy fell from window, was attacked by dogs in Elizabeth yard

ELIZABETH, NJ — A 3-year-old boy New Jersey boy fell from a window at his home and was attacked by dogs in the backyard, officials said Thursday.

He suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An investigation found the dogs, which belonged to the victim’s family, were in the fenced yard when the boy fell from the South 5th Street window of the Elizabeth home around 5:25 p.m., officials said. A local animal organization secured the dogs.

Local authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances around the boy’s death.

Officials have not filed any criminal charges.

Anyone with any information about this matter is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404 or Detective Michael Tambini at 908-472-4301.