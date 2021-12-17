NEW JERSEY — School leaders and law enforcement officials around the region have increased security measures at schools following social media posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools.

School districts were taking steps to increase security, while multiple law enforcement agencies have said the viral posts and threats were not considered credible.

A nationwide challenge on the TikTok app, and a similar challenge on SnapChat, warns of the potential for school violence on Friday, Dec. 17.

Many of the posts related to the trend contain the hashtags #December17 or #december172021.

School officials in states including New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana and Pennsylvania said Thursday there would be an increased police presence because of the threats.

Authorities in New Jersey have alerted school districts to the social media challenge.

Parents, as well as students and staff, had also been notified ahead of Friday.

The trend comes on the heels of the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the Michigan school shooting on Nov. 30 that left four students dead and several other people injured.

The Hoboken Police Department took to Twitter saying they were aware of the situation and have increased patrols to make the school community “as safe as possible.”

(2/2) The Hoboken Police Department is increasing patrols in the area of every school within our city to make our school community as safe as possible.@HobokenSchools @holahoboken @stevenscoop @ASEDSHoboken — Hoboken Police (@HobokenPD) December 16, 2021

Gov. Murphy said the safety of our children is the highest priority and that he’s working with law enforcement to monitor the situation.

While there are no known specific threats against New Jersey schools, the safety of our children is our highest priority and we will work closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation and remain prepared. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 16, 2021

In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate the trend and taking the rumored threats seriously.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

School leaders encouraged parents to speak with their children about the problems surrounding the scary trend.

The posts remained under investigation Friday.

Anyone with any information about the posts were being asked to contact the police.

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges. In September, students across the U.S. posted videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers as part of the “devious licks” challenge.

In October, students were challenged to slap a teacher, prompting the National Education Association to call on the leaders of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to intervene.

Internet companies such as TikTok are generally exempt from liability under U.S. law for the material users post on their networks, thanks in large part to the legal “safe harbor” they are given by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.