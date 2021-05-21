Ticket blitz looming over NJ as seatbelt enforcement revs up statewide

SECAUCUS, N.J. — After taking a year off, the annual “click it or ticket” campaign is back in New Jersey.

The nationwide enforcement initiative which zeros in on unbuckled drivers and passengers is set to kick off in the Garden State on Monday. As part of the 2021 campaign launch, New Jersey will join forces with New York and Pennsylvania for a one-day, four-hour “border to border” event featuring highly visible law enforcement at state border check points.

Despite innovating safety features now available in many modern vehicles, wearing a seat belt reigns supreme in saving lives according to Eric Heitmann, Director of the state’s Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

“In 2019 nearly half of all folks killed in crashes were not wearing seatbelts,” Heitmann told PIX11 News. “And in fatalities occurring at night, that percentage of those killed that weren’t wearing seatbelts goes up to 55%.”

The numbers nationwide are even more startling. In 2019, 9,466 unbuckled vehicle passengers involved in collisions were killed in the United States.

With the state’s reopening underway and Memorial Day weekend just days away, more drivers are expected to hit the roads — and law enforcement will be keeping tabs.

At least 134 agencies across the state received $800,000 in grant funding to help pay for additional officers and seatbelt checkpoints for the campaign which will last through June 6.

“We want to see zero tragedies on New Jersey roads,” Heitmann said.

Aside from saving lives, the “Click It or Ticket” campaign has proven to be a tremendous stream of revenue for New Jersey. In 2019 — during the 2 week campaign, over 14,500 citations were issued bringing in over $660,000 for the state.