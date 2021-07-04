Thousands come out to see fireworks in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Thousands gathered along the waterfront in Jersey City on Sunday night to enjoy the fireworks display for the Fourth of July: the biggest in the Garden State.

Residents were thrilled to have the celebration after losing a year because of the COVID pandemic. Even before the fireworks, people were able to enjoy food vendors, beer gardens and music from DJs pumping up the crowd.

Crowds gathered on the promenade overlooking the Hudson hours before the barges moved in with the pyrotechnics.