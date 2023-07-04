JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — As the Independence Day storms rolled out, the crowds funneled into Jersey City’s food and fireworks street festival.

“You get this massive view of fireworks and Manhattan and the view people travel the world to see,” said event organizer Lisi Vasquez.

And that’s exactly what the Gautier family did for their front-row seat. They said the nine-hour wait is worth seeing the world-famous Grucci fireworks along the waterfront.

“We came to Jersey because my husband’s from Jersey, and we’ve been planning for three years,” said Elissa Gautier of Minnesota.

The star-spangled celebration even drew some New Yorkers across the river.

“I like how you can see New York without the fullness. Plus, all these food vendors – super excited to see that!” said Angelo Villanueva of Brooklyn.

Three blocks downtown swelled with sweet and salty varieties, delighting foodies everywhere.

“It’s a lot of amazing food and culturally diverse, too,” said Dominique Vo.

With no main musical act because of construction at Exchange Place, This year it’s about food, family and fireworks.

“This year, we returned to community vibes,” said Vasquez.

Karen Vered and her children took advantage of that.

“Years past, we’ve been reluctant to come with the kids, but this year it’s tamer,” Vered said.

Mayor Steven Fulop promised the music would return to the main stage for America’s 248th birthday.