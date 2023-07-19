JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — With the high cost of food, so many families are struggling to afford groceries. Organizations from New Jersey and New York launched into action to help pack and distribute over 100,000 pounds of food for families unable to afford food at the grocery store.

At Goya’s headquarters in Jersey City, their main parking lot was converted into a food hub. With 200 volunteers from 20 community organizations, packing 100,000 pounds of food, helping feed thousands of people in need.

It was a sea of goodwill. Everybody at the third annual Goya Gives Day was on a mission to help fight food insecurity in their neighborhood. Goya is donated 100,000 pounds of food, connecting more than a dozen community organizations, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies.

Volunteers worked together to fight hunger. The goal is to pack 10,000 bags of food for 16,000 families in need daily. Each organization takes food back to their neighborhoods to distribute right away.

The bags of food will be delivered all across New York and New Jersey to families in need. Michelle Boinett from a nonprofit called Wonder Girls was volunteering and summed it up best—nothing beats the feeling of helping your community thrive.

It’s the third year of the massive food drive, and organizers are already planning 2024’s drive.