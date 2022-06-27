LODI, NJ (PIX11) — The owners of a New Jersey pet shop were left heartbroken after a gang of thieves snatched up two very expensive birds and made a run for it over the weekend.

Surveillance footage captured the heist at NJ Exotic Pets in Lodi. The stolen birds are valued at $3,200 each. The store owners say if the pets aren’t given the right care, they can die in a matter of days. The birds were still being hand fed.

The birds were taken on Saturday morning, just moments after the shop opened for the day, employee Tiffany Galluzzo said. She’s used to hearing noises from the birds, so she knew something was up right away when she noticed how quiet it was.

Galluzzo was one of just two workers in the shop at the time. She pulled up surveillance footage and was horrified when she saw the suspects — two men and a woman open — the cages and snatch the birds, shoving them into a bag.



“I cried. Just seeing how these babies that I raised at 3 weeks old were aggressively smothered in a T-shirt and stuffed into a bag, it shattered my heart,” Galluzzo said.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a black Acura with New York plates.

While the Lodi police department investigate the robbery, the shop is now reaching out to its thousands of followers on social media in hopes someone recognizes the group of thieves.

The store owners are now offering a reward to get their birds back. Anyone with tips is urged to contact the store of the Lodi Police Department.