NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A thief stole a $3,000 package from a home in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Musky Ridge Drive, police said. Camera footage shows a man walking to the front porch of the home, and placing a box inside a bag.

The assailant then seems to flee the scene in what appears to be a white car, according to camera footage.

Hackettstown Police shared some tips to help residents avoid thefts:

Sign up for delivery alerts to find out when a delivery is scheduled and get instantly notified when a package has been delivered.

Ask a trusted neighbor to hold a package if you are unable to be home when it is delivered. If you see a package on a neighbor’s doorstep, ask if they would like you to take it in until they are home.

If possible, require a signature for deliveries whether you are the recipient or the sender so packages will not be left unattended.

Ship packages to your place of work, or use the ship-to-store option when ordering.

If you have a home surveillance system, closely monitor it when packages are scheduled to arrive.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or TEXT-A-TIP: Text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message, to 888-777.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.