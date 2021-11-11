NJ teen JaShyah Moore safely located in NYC weeks after going missing, official says

NEW YORK — JaShyah Moore, a 14-year-old girl who disappeared nearly a month ago after visiting an East Orange deli to pick up some essentials for her family, has been located in New York City, an official said Thursday.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II told PIX11 News that Moore is “safe and is being provided all appropriate services.”

Stephens said she will be returned to New Jersey shortly.

As of Sunday, investigators did not suspect foul play in Moore’s disappearance.

Moore’s case didn’t receive much attention when she first vanished on Oct. 14 — so family friends sent handmade “missing” posters to the Mary Murphy Mystery Facebook page.

The teen’s mother said her daughter went to U.S. Food Market on Central Avenue in East Orange at about 7:30 a.m. for juice and paper towels. After she lost the family’s EBT card, Moore’s mother told her to retrace her steps — that second trip is when Moore vanished. 

PIX11 News was first to tell the story of the 14-year-old from a close-knit family, who loved to play video games, especially “PlayStation.” 

On Sunday, investigators used sonar to search a pond as they looked for possible leads in her disappearance.

“We’re confident that we’re going to bring her home safely to her family,” Essex County undersheriff Amir Jones said Sunday.

This is a developing story.

